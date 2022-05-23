Man fails to steal pickup that was left running, unattended at Farmington Hills gas station

A man who tried to steal a pickup truck on May 20, 2022, at a Farmington Hills gas station.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man tried and failed to steal a pickup truck that had been left running and unattended outside a Farmington Hills gas station, police said.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday (May 20) at the Shell gas station on Grand River Avenue near Haggerty Road in Farmington Hills, according to authorities.

A man wearing a black face mask and a black hooded sweatshirt tried to drive off with a pickup truck that had been left running and unattended in the parking lot, officials said.

When he got into the driver’s seat, the man was confronted by the pickup’s owner, who was returning right at that moment, according to police.

The thief fled on foot and was last seen in the area of I-275 and Grand River Avenue, authorities said.

Farmington Hills police are still searching for the man. They said he had possible neck tattoos, a possible tattoo on his left hand, and altered eye color.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving them running or unattended.