Morning 4: Salmonella outbreak triggers recall of Jif peanut butter -- and other top stories

Salmonella outbreak triggers recall of Jif peanut butter: What to know

A multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products has triggered a massive recall.

The FDA and CDC are investigating the outbreak. It’s believed to be coming from the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five specifically reported eating different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter before becoming ill.

Did you shop at Meijer this weekend? Some debit and credit customers were charged twice

Meijer is urging customers to check their bank statements if they shopped at a store over the weekend.

The chain said all Meijer stores had problems with debit and credit card payments. Meijer said it is working with banks to remove the charges.

Troy woman last seen leaving work still missing after 37 years

A Troy woman who went missing after work 37 years ago still hasn’t been found.

Cindy Louise Moore, 28, of Troy, was last seen around 11 p.m. May 23, 1985, leaving work in the area of Livernois and Square Lake roads, according to authorities.

Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

A leading adviser to the World Health Organization described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe.

