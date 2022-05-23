Oakland County offering free rabies vaccines with dog license purchases

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center are giving away free rabies vaccines throughout June to pups with the purchase of a dog license on Tuesday morning.

According to oakgov.com, the animal shelter will waive the dog license delinquency fee for pet owners participating in the Tuesday offer.

“Protecting your dog against rabies also protects your family and neighbors,” said Bob Gatt, Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center manager. “We don’t want the cost of the rabies vaccine to be a barrier for anyone getting a dog license.”

The free vaccines are available with the purchase of a one- or three-year dog license from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.

So far, 375 pet owners have received free rabies vaccines for their dogs.

