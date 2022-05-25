Police still hope to identify body found in abandoned Detroit building 10 years ago

A composite sketch of a man who was found dead in Detroit on May 26, 2012.

DETROIT – Police are still hoping to identify a body that was found in an abandoned Detroit building 10 years ago.

The discovery was made May 26, 2012, in what was described as an “abandoned upper flat of a dwelling.”

There were no signs of foul play, but authorities are still trying to identify the person. The composite sketches above were created in 2018 as officials tried to find new leads in the cold case.

The man was estimated to be between 40 and 60 years old at the time. He weighed about 124 pounds and had short, black hair, according to authorities. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt that said “MY TOWN” under an Old English D studded with small, silver appliques, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

Ad

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.