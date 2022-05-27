Man faces long prison sentence after threatening to go to home of Macomb County judge to kill him

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 75-year-old man could face 20 years in prison after he called a Macomb County judge and threatened to go to his home to kill him, officials said.

Marion Williams Richardson, 75, of Detroit, called staff members of Judge Douglas Shepherd, from 41-A District Court in Shelby Township, to convey the threat, according to authorities.

Richardson threatened to go to Shepherd’s home in Macomb County and kill him, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

“I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families,” Nessel said. “Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable, and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes.”

Ad

Richardson is charged with communicating a false threat of terrorism and malicious use of a telecommunications service. The false threat of terrorism charge is a 20-year felony, and the other charge is a six-month misdemeanor.

He was charged in 41-A District Court. Arraignment was scheduled for Friday morning.

The case was referred to the attorney general because Shepherd serves in Macomb County, officials said.