71º

Local News

Man faces long prison sentence after threatening to go to home of Macomb County judge to kill him

Marion Richardson charged with false threat of terrorism

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Shelby Township, Macomb County, Macomb County Crime, Shelby Township Crime, Crime, Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Marion Richardson, Douglas Shepherd, Threat, Judge Threatened
A gavel. (Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 75-year-old man could face 20 years in prison after he called a Macomb County judge and threatened to go to his home to kill him, officials said.

Marion Williams Richardson, 75, of Detroit, called staff members of Judge Douglas Shepherd, from 41-A District Court in Shelby Township, to convey the threat, according to authorities.

Richardson threatened to go to Shepherd’s home in Macomb County and kill him, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

“I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families,” Nessel said. “Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable, and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes.”

Richardson is charged with communicating a false threat of terrorism and malicious use of a telecommunications service. The false threat of terrorism charge is a 20-year felony, and the other charge is a six-month misdemeanor.

He was charged in 41-A District Court. Arraignment was scheduled for Friday morning.

The case was referred to the attorney general because Shepherd serves in Macomb County, officials said.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email