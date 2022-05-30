Former Wayne County Sheriff William Lucas dies at 94

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Former Wayne County Sheriff William Lucas died at the age of 94, according to his family.

William Lucas, Jr. said William Lucas died peacefully Monday (May 30) morning with family by his side after being ill for the last two weeks. He said Lucas died of natural causes.

William Lucas was the first Wayne County Executive. He also worked as a special agent in the FBI, a legal assistant in the Department of Justice and was a patrol officer and undercover vice squad officer in the New York Police Department.

Funeral arrangements are not complete at this time, William Lucas, Jr. said.

“I was very sorry to learn of the passing of Bill Lucas. He was a fine public servant who provided decades of dedicated service to the people of Detroit and Wayne County. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Read: More local news coverage

William Lucas (Lucas family)

William Lucas (Lucas family)

William Lucas (Lucas family)

William Lucas (Lucas family)