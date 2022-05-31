4 wanted in assault outside Taylor business, police say

Police are searching for these four men in connection with an assault in Taylor.

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are searching for four people in connection with an assault that happened outside a Taylor business.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. April 29 at Midway Sports & Entertainment on Van Born Road, according to surveillance footage.

Officials are trying to identify the four men in the photo above. They might have been involved in an assault that happened in the business parking lot, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611, extension 2010.