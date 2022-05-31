90º

Celebrate peace and love at Waterford’s 14th Annual Peacefest Art & Music Festival

Festival takes place on June 4 -5

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Peace Fest // Waterford (L.A. Cafe & Java)

WATERFORD, Mich. – Peacefest Art & Music Festival is hosting its 14th annual event this weekend.

Attendees can experience the music of 12 local bands and the art of 75 artists. Some art that can be viewed are concert posters by Gary Grimshaw, illustrations by Kyle Raetz, 3D printed plants, handcrafted jewelry and much more.

There will also be food trucks and tarot card readings available.

The festival will be on June 4 and 5 starting at 10 a.m.

Admission is free, and the event is considered family-friendly.

The event is hosted at L.A. Cafe & Java and designed by students from Oakland Schools Technical Campuses.

Below are the musicians playing at the Peacefest Art & Music Festival

Saturday lineup:

TimeArtist
11 a.m.Arnold Thomas
NoonBroadcasters
1 p.m.Hot Ugly
2 p.m.Lochaven
3 p.m.Benny’s Hooligans
4 p.m.Sweet Distraction

Sunday lineup:

TimeArtist
11 a.m.Fay Burns
NoonThe Great Northern Revival
1 p.m.Robert Louis Band
2 p.m.Voxanna
3:30 p.m.One Ton Trolly
4:30 p.m.SlowFoot

Click here for more information about the festival.

