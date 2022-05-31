Celebrate peace and love at Waterford’s 14th Annual Peacefest Art & Music Festival

WATERFORD, Mich. – Peacefest Art & Music Festival is hosting its 14th annual event this weekend.

Attendees can experience the music of 12 local bands and the art of 75 artists. Some art that can be viewed are concert posters by Gary Grimshaw, illustrations by Kyle Raetz, 3D printed plants, handcrafted jewelry and much more.

There will also be food trucks and tarot card readings available.

The festival will be on June 4 and 5 starting at 10 a.m.

Admission is free, and the event is considered family-friendly.

The event is hosted at L.A. Cafe & Java and designed by students from Oakland Schools Technical Campuses.

Below are the musicians playing at the Peacefest Art & Music Festival

Saturday lineup:

Time Artist 11 a.m. Arnold Thomas Noon Broadcasters 1 p.m. Hot Ugly 2 p.m. Lochaven 3 p.m. Benny’s Hooligans 4 p.m. Sweet Distraction

Sunday lineup:

Time Artist 11 a.m. Fay Burns Noon The Great Northern Revival 1 p.m. Robert Louis Band 2 p.m. Voxanna 3:30 p.m. One Ton Trolly 4:30 p.m. SlowFoot

Click here for more information about the festival.