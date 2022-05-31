Detroit mosque struck by several unintentional bullets, officials say

A local Mosque was damaged by bullets. The place of worship is hoping to figure out why they were targeted.

DETROIT – Many worshippers are concerned following several shots that came into the mosque on Plymouth Road.

“We come here to pray. We don’t come here to get killed. I don’t know if the shooter did it by accident or if it was intentional. We don’t know yet,” said worshipper Amadou Diallo.

According to Commander Michael Chambers with DPD, it was completely accidental. Surveillance video shows bullets hitting the building as cars speed by.

“When shots were fired down the street, the mosque was hit unintentionally. So, we’re just thankful that no one was harmed at the mosque or anywhere in the vicinity,” said Commander Chambers.

The same unfortunately can’t be said for those hit at an after hours spot nearby.

“Three individuals who were struck with non-life-threatening injuries. And they had been discharged from the hospital,” said Commander Chambers.

Mosque members will now be working to fix the damage as the police department looks for any new leads.

“We are actively looking for the shooters. We are in the evidence collection process and we hope to have some individual testimony very soon,” Commander chambers insisted.

Investigators are still asking those with any information to come forward as soon as possible.

A $1K reward is being offered by The Michigan chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations for any information leading to a request.