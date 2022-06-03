Clinton Township man accused of killing girlfriend, hiding her body for 7 months bound over for trial

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township man accused of murdering his girlfriend and hiding her body in the basement for at least seven months has been bound over for trial.

Police believe Matthew Lewinski, 37, of Clinton Township, murdered his girlfriend at their home in December 2020. He is accused of moving her body to the basement, where it remained until it was discovered by his family in July 2021, according to authorities.

Lewinski is also accused of mutilating the body, officials said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges against Lewinski on July 30, 2021. He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, disinterment and mutilation of a body and concealing the death of an individual.

The premeditated murder charge comes with a possible punishment of life in prison without parole, authorities said.

Lewinski was arraigned in 41B District Court in Clinton Township and held without bond at the Macomb County Jail, according to officials.

He was officially bound over for trial Friday (June 3, 2022).