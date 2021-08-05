Officials say Clinton Township man killed girlfriend, hid her body for 7 months

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and hiding her body in the basement for at least seven months.

Police believe Matthew Lewinski, 37, of Clinton Township, murdered his girlfriend at their home in December 2020. He is accused of moving her body to the basement, where it remained until it was discovered by his family last week, according to authorities.

Lewinski is also accused of mutilating the body, officials said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges against Lewinski on Friday (July 30). He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, disinterment and mutilation of a body and concealing the death of an individual.

The premeditated murder charge comes with a possible punishment of life in prison without parole, authorities said.

Lewinski was arraigned Friday in 41B District Court in Clinton Township and is being held without bond at the Macomb County Jail, according to officials.

A pre-exam conference is scheduled for Aug. 9.