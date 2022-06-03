76º

Morning 4: Construction to look out for in Metro Detroit this weekend -- and other news to know

Here are the top stories for the morning of June 3, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Orange construction barrels in Detroit (WDIV)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Expect delays: Here’s a list of construction happening this weekend in Metro Detroit

It’s going to be a long summer as Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is saying Metro Detroit will see the most road construction ever this summer.

This weekend, June 3-6, is no exception.

See the list of projects here.

Michigan girl still missing 25 years after mother murdered, found dead in lake; Killer on death row

Shannon Dale Verhage was just 11 months old when she disappeared.

Shannon and her mother, Rachel Timmerman, were last seen at Timmerman’s parents’ home in Cedar Springs, Michigan, on June 3, 1997.

Read more here.

2 doctors, receptionist and visitor killed in Tulsa shooting

Two doctors, a receptionist and a former soldier accompanying his wife during a checkup were killed in a mass shooting inside a Tulsa medical building, authorities said Thursday.

See the report here.

Witness says vehicle accelerated before striking 2 young girls on Belle Isle; 12-year-old killed

A witness says they heard the vehicle accelerate before it struck two girls on a Belle Isle beach.

Ghadeer Salah, 12, was playing with her 14-year-old sister on the beach at Belle Isle when a vehicle ran them both over.

See the story here.

Weather: Rain possible this weekend in Metro Detroit after warm, sunny Friday

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

