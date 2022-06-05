Morning 4: Small plane lands on Michigan highway near Brighton -- other news to know

A small plane had to land on US23 between Silver Lake Rd and Lee Rd.

Small plane lands on US-23 near Brighton on Saturday, police say

A small plane landed on US-23 near Silver Lake near Brighton on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The plane was blocking traffic on US-23 between Silver Lake Road and Lee Road earlier Saturday afternoon.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s name on hit list of militia gunman who murdered Wisconsin judge

A retired Wisconsin judge was found zip-tied and shot to death in his home on Friday. The man who allegedly murdered the judge had Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, among others, on his “hit list.”

Overcrowded Oakland County Animal Shelter seeking help; Offering adoption deals

t’s a call for help Friday from the Oakland County Animal Shelter as they’ve had a significant uptick in people surrendering their animals, and it’s putting the shelter over capacity.

Usually, the shelter houses less than 100 dogs, but they’re currently at 166 and growing. The cat house also is filled to the brim, with more than 88 cats and kittens looking for homes.

Armed 12-year-old boy robs West Michigan gas station, fires shot

A 12-year-old boy opened fire while robbing a gas station in West Michigan earlier this week.

WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids reported the boy walked into the Marathon gas station on Main Street near South East Street in Hartford, Michigan, on Wednesday afternoon and demanded money.

