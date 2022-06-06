45-year-old man found dead from gunfire in Pontiac parking lot, officials say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 45-year-old man was found dead from gunfire Monday in a Pontiac parking lot, police said.

The discovery was made around 6 a.m. Monday (June 6) in the area of Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac, according to authorities.

Deputies said they found the man lying on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures, but the man had died from his gunshot injuries, officials said.

No suspect information has been revealed.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858- 4911.