76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

45-year-old man found dead from gunfire in Pontiac parking lot, officials say

No suspect information revealed

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Pontiac, Oakland County, Local, Pontiac Crime, Crime, Shooting, Pontiac Shooting, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Oakland County Crime, Cherry Hill Drive, Fairmount Avenue
Oakland County Sheriff's Office. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 45-year-old man was found dead from gunfire Monday in a Pontiac parking lot, police said.

The discovery was made around 6 a.m. Monday (June 6) in the area of Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac, according to authorities.

Deputies said they found the man lying on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures, but the man had died from his gunshot injuries, officials said.

No suspect information has been revealed.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858- 4911.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email