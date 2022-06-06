70º

Detroit Grand Prix celebrates move to downtown after last weekend on Belle Isle

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and City of Detroit officials passed the flag today, marking the Detroit Grand Prix move from Belle Isle to Downtown Detroit.

The last time the Detroit Grand Prix took place downtown was in 1992.

“There are about 12 cities in the world that have downtown racing, and now we’re one of them to have racing on our streets,” said Detroit Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker.

Detroit city officials and this year’s IndyCar Grand Prix champion made their way through the downtown course landing on Franklin Street and Schwitzer Place. This intersection is where next year’s race finish line will be.

Denker told Local 4 that this year’s attendance won’t compare to what next year’s race will bring.

“When you can put 20,000 people in Hart Plaza to have concerts down there even while the race is going on. We want to make it an event, not a race,” said the chairman.

