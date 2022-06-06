Morning 4: The story of the elephant buried at former Summit Place Mall in Waterford -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

It’s no myth: The story of the elephant buried at former Waterford mall

Many believe the death and burial of a circus elephant named Little Jennie in Oakland County to be a myth. Others actually recall the event vividly.

There is in fact an elephant buried at the site of the former Summit Place Mall in Waterford, Michigan. Because this July will mark 50 years since her death, it is time to re-tell her story.

Ann Arbor officials issue warning after two people struck by train

Around 7 p.m., on Sunday, June 5, two adults were struck by an Amtrak train, according to Ann Arbor Fire Department officials.

The man and woman were trespassing on a railroad bridge near Mitchell Field, which runs parallel to Fuller Road.

2 arrested after 11-year-old killed by stray bullet entering Detroit home

A cheerleading and gymnastics student at George Washington Culver Academy was killed in a shooting Saturday night at her home on Goulburn Avenue in Detroit. Police are saying the home was not the intended target.

Two people are now in custody in connection to the death of 11-year-old Saniyah Pugh.

This was not a sleepover, as previously believed, nor was it a drive-by shooting, officials said. It was just a stray bullet coming into the back of the wrong house at the worst possible time: while it’s full of children.

Songwriter files $20M lawsuit against Mariah Carey over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

When you hear the phrase “All I Want for Christmas is You,” it’s safe to assume that you think of Mariah Carey’s smash holiday hit that takes over radio stations and store speakers once winter rolls around.

But one musician is claiming he had rights to that song title first, and is suing Carey for millions.

