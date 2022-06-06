73º

Plane that landed on US-23 near Brighton had engine failure

No injuries reported in emergency landing

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Plane lands on US-23. (Green Oak Township Police)

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The small plane that made an emergency landing on US-23 near Brighton on Saturday had experienced engine failure.

Green Oak Township police said they received a report of a plane having to make an emergency landing around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on US-23 between Silver Lake Road and Lee Road.

Police said the small plane was being piloted by a 75-year-old Plymouth man, flying a 1946 single-engine plane that experienced engine failure.

Police said the plane had a previous incident with engine failure, and the man, a former US Marine, was able to land at a nearby airport. He was not injured in either incident.

The plane was towed by Corrigan Towing. The plane landing caused traffic backups on the freeway, but the small plane was quickly moved and traffic was flowing again.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

