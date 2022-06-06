Plane that landed on US-23 near Brighton had engine failure

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The small plane that made an emergency landing on US-23 near Brighton on Saturday had experienced engine failure.

Green Oak Township police said they received a report of a plane having to make an emergency landing around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on US-23 between Silver Lake Road and Lee Road.

Police said the small plane was being piloted by a 75-year-old Plymouth man, flying a 1946 single-engine plane that experienced engine failure.

Police said the plane had a previous incident with engine failure, and the man, a former US Marine, was able to land at a nearby airport. He was not injured in either incident.

The plane was towed by Corrigan Towing. The plane landing caused traffic backups on the freeway, but the small plane was quickly moved and traffic was flowing again.

Plane lands on US-23. (Green Oak Township Police)