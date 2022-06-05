11-year-old girl shot, killed while attending sleepover in Detroit; 2 arrested

DETROIT – An 11-year-old girl was shot and killed on Detroit’s east side Saturday night as she was attending a sleepover.

The shooting happened on Goulburn Avenue and Collingham Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

The child was sleeping when shots rang out. Officials say there were six children and two adults in the home. Police say they are investigating the incident to see if the house was targeted or was in the crossfire of stray bullets as they came through the back of the home. Police said on Sunday that two people -- an adult and a minor -- were in police custody.

Officials say the 11-year-old’s grandmother called the police following the shooting.

Detroit police say they are looking at two possible crime scenes: one on Goulburn Avenue, where the 11-year-old was killed, and on the next street over Waltham Street.

If you have any information, please contact Detroit Police Department immediately at 313-596-5300.