Morning 4: Identifying invasive trees, shrubs in Michigan and their threats -- and other top stories

Two invasive trees and seven invasive shrubs in Michigan. Images and credits can be found here: https://www.michigan.gov/invasives/id-report/plants. Plant descriptions and identifications available in complete ClickOnDetroit article.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Let’s talk about Michigan’s invasive trees and shrubs: How to identify them and the threat they pose

There are two invasive trees and seven invasive shrubs that Michigan officials want residents to be aware of.

The black locust tree was planted throughout the Midwest for erosion control, fence posts and fixing nitrogen in the soil but its leaves, stems, bark and seeds are toxic to horses.

Most of the shrubs are a concern because they will outcompete native plants for resources. We’re going over the trees and shrubs that Michigan has listed online, how to identify them and what threat they pose to you or the ecosystem.

See the list of invasive trees and shrubs here.

Detroit couple missing for 11 years was last seen leaving apartment after argument

Randall Childs and Karen Young have been missing for 11 years.

The couple was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on June 7, 2011 at the Roberts III Apartments in Detroit.

The family told Crime Stoppers that Childs, his roommate, Young, and some other friends were all at the apartment. At some point, Childs and Young got into an argument and Young called her daughter to pick her up.

Read more here.

Mackinaw Mill Creek best Michigan campground, survey results show

Last week, we asked our viewers to fill out a survey asking what their favorite Michigan campsite is and why. According to respondents, the best campsite in Michigan is the Mackinaw Mill Creek campground in Mackinaw City.

See the survey results here.

Driver’s intoxicated rampage leaves Detroit man dead, several people injured

An intoxicated driver damaged several cars and fatally hit a 48-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair on June 2.

The fatal hit happened at the Artesian Street and Dayton Avenue intersection in Detroit.

See the report here.