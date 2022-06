Images from the scene of a June 7, 2022, crash at a gas station in Oxford.

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said there are serious injuries after a gravel hauler and a car were involved in a crash in Oxford Township.

The crash happened Tuesday morning (June 7) in the area of M-24 and West Drahner Road, according to authorities.

Officials said the gravel hauler struck the nearby Shell gas station after the collision.

Beyond saying that this crash involved “serious injuries,” specific details about those injuries were not revealed.

The scene of a June 7, 2022, crash at a gas station in Oxford. (WDIV)

The scene of a June 7, 2022, crash at a gas station in Oxford. (WDIV)

The scene of a June 7, 2022, crash at a gas station in Oxford. (WDIV)