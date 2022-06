The scene of a June 8, 2022, double fatal shooting at a home on St. Aubin Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – Two men were found dead from gunshot injuries overnight inside a Detroit home, police said.

The discovery was made at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday (June 8) in the 19900 block of St. Aubin Street, according to authorities.

Officials said two men had been fatally shot and left inside the house.

No additional information has been revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.