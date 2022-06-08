67º

Officers make ‘several arrests’ after shots fired post-dismissal at Pershing High School in Detroit

Additional safety officers to be assigned to Pershing for rest of school year

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Police at the scene of a June 7, 2022, shooting outside Pershing High School in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Officers said they made “several arrests” and took the shooter into custody after shots were fired following dismissal at Pershing High School in Detroit.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon (June 7) after students had been dismissed for the day, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Football coaches and players were practicing on campus when the shots were fired.

Police said nobody was injured.

Additional safety officers will be assigned to Pershing High School until the end of the school year, out of an abundance of caution.

The investigation is ongoing.

