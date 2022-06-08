Save the date: Metro Detroit’s premier breast cancer fundraiser and soiree

Pontiac, Mich. – The seventh annual breast cancer fundraiser is taking place in October, 2022 with a new date and location. This year, the Uncork for a Cure fundraiser will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

Uncork for a Cure raises funds for scientific research, education and patient support surrounding breast cancer. The event features award-winning chefs, world-class wines, art, live music, cars, a silent auction, and more.

To date, this event has raised over $1 million. Host, The Dynami Foundation, continues to advance the fight against breast cancer, specifically Lobular breast cancer, which amounts for 15% of all breast cancers, yet only 1% of research funding is directed to this common subtype. This year, 40,000 women will be diagnosed with Lobular breast cancer.

Founder Flora Migyanka and the foundation will be presenting a check funding critical research for Lobular breast cancer in a few weeks. She says, “this summer marks my 10th year being breast cancer free and I’m even more energized to help local women in need through Uncork for a Cure. I’m so thankful for our partners, chefs and supporters who have helped us along our journey. Our fundraising efforts are just getting started.”

Ad

The new location will come with elevated guest experiences including a champagne lounge hosted by Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, curated track rides through the M1 Concourse, and boutique shopping.

Several of Detroit’s award winning restaurants will be making their return, names such as, Mabel Gray, Marrow, Grey Ghost, SheWolf, and more. In addition, the curated dishes will be hand-paired with unique wines chosen by Master Sommelier, Madeline Triffon of Plum Market. Madeline was the first American woman and only the second worldwide, to pass the Master Sommelier exam.

Tickets for this October event will be available starting September first.

To donate to breast cancer research please visit: Dynami Foundation Uncork for a Cure