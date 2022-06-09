74º

84-year-old Oxford Township man dies after crash causes gravel hauler full of sand to overturn

Crash took place at intersection of Lapeer and Drahner roads

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 84-year-old man has died after being struck by a tandem gravel hauler in Oxford Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday (June 7) at the intersection of Lapeer and Drahner roads. Officials said Michael Hogan died Wednesday (June 8) night from injuries he sustained during the crash.

Officials said Hogan turned his 2012 Buick LaCrosse into the path of the gravel hauler and was struck. The gravel hauler was loaded with sand and one of the trailers overturned due to the crash.

A 47-year-old man from Attica Township was driving the truck. He was taken to a hospital and has been released.

According to a news release, neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

