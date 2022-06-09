Electric boats are making waves within the water industry in Metro Detroit

Just like the car industry, boats are also going electric. What this means for the water fun industry and how are they beneficial to boaters.

ORCHARD LAKE VILLAGE, Mich. – We associate boating with a day off work, but Thursday (June 9), our business editor found a way to make it his job.

It turns out there’s serious marine research taking place on a local lake involving boats powered by batteries.

What could be more inviting than a day out on the lake?

As quickly as things change on the road with electric cars and trucks, they’re changing out on the lake just as fast.

The answer to the first question is yes, and a battery-powered boat has the equivalent power.

Local 4 zipped around Orchard Lake on an electric tri-toon with the same power as a 250-horsepower motorized engine.

Hercules Electric Mobility Engineer Jim Breyer put his “Bolt-boat” through a shakedown cruise.

“You have the power and the torque available to pull a skier or a tuber just like you would in a normal gas boat, but you do it with much more efficiency,” said Breyer.

The answer to your next question is also yes, as electric boats are about 20% more expensive.

Farmington Hills-based Hercules originally floated the idea of an electric pickup truck but armed with a patent for a malleable battery platform.

Their research led them to bail on the trucks entirely and hit the water, where there’s little competition.

“The efficiency of a gas outboard on a boat and the amount of pollution it puts out is 25 times that of a car, and so we really want to make a bigger impact,” Breyer said.

Julie Tolley isn’t a boater, but she said she saw a vast opportunity.

“People who are boaters typically care about the environment and want to have a clean and quiet experience when they’re out on the water,” said Tolley.

A unique selling point is how the battery is hidden under the rear deck and seat.

“The play space on a boat is the back end of the boat,” Bryer said. “That’s where everyone, where you tow your boat and where your skiers from, that’s where the party is when you’re at the sand bar, and we open that deck space up.”

And as fast as that Bolt boat is, their journey from trucks to boats has been faster.

Four months ago, they started working on this, and now they already have a major, multimillion-dollar boat builder looking to go electric, and Hercules seems to have a very bright future on the water.

The earliest anyone would be able to purchase an electric boat is 2023, according to the company.

The company says consumers can buy a conversion kit for an internal combustion kit, get the battery, and put it in their boat, which will also be available in the next year.