Morning 4: Michigan Boy Scout leader charged with sex abuse fit to stand trial -- and more news

Ex-Macomb County Boy Scout leader found competent to stand trial on sexual abuse charges

The first person to be charged in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has been found competent to stand trial.

Mark Chapman, 51, was charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County back in March. He faces eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Chapman was extradited to Michigan from New York.

Read the story here.

Oakland County man injured after being hit by apparent drunk driver on I-75 in Northern Michigan

An Oakland County man was seriously injured after an apparent drunk driver hit his vehicle on I-75 on Northern Michigan on Thursday evening.

Read more here.

RV parking for Michigan football games at Pioneer High School against city fire code, officials say

LAZ Parking and Ann Arbor Public Schools announced Thursday that Pioneer High School will no longer allow RV parking for University of Michigan tailgates.

Learn more here.

Troy police: Man broke into restaurant through roof, stole liquor, took off with baby in car

Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Troy restaurant through the roof, stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of alcohol and taking off with an infant in the car.

See the report here.