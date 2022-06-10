Troy police: Man broke into restaurant through roof, stole liquor, took off with baby in car

TROY, Mich. – Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Troy restaurant through the roof, stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of alcohol and taking off with an infant in the car.

Troy police say they were dispatched to Jonathan Marks restaurant on John R Road near Maple Road at about 3:33 p.m. on June 5 after a man was reported on the roof of the building. The man was then seen getting into a vehicle and quickly driving away moments later, officials said.

Before officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly spotted the suspect’s vehicle and pulled it over near 14 Mile Road and I-75. The driver, identified only as a 24-year-old Detroit man, is accused of breaking into the restaurant building and stealing $20,000-$30,000 worth of alcohol.

Ad

Officers reportedly found a crowbar and about 8 “new packaged liquor bottles” in the backseat of the car. The man was arrested for burglary and for possession of burglary tools.

Two other individuals in the car -- a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, both from Detroit -- were also arrested on the same charges, police said. The 19-year-old woman’s infant child was also reportedly in the vehicle during the arrest. Police say the child was released to a family member.

At the scene, authorities say they found a large hole in the roof that had a ladder leading down to the floor. Inside the restaurant, several doors had reportedly been forced open and alcohol bottles were missing. Police did not say what kind of alcohol was allegedly stolen.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Other news: Oakland County deputies want help identifying driver who struck 6-year-old girl before fleeing scene