Unintended safety hazard along Gratiot Avenue in Roseville: Here’s what we know

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – An unintended safety hazard along Gratiot Avenue in Roseville has caused a lot of concern for members who live in that area.

Many say the work was long overdue. However, construction at Gratiot Avenue and Utica Road in Roseville has created an unintended safety hazard.

“I told MDOT this is inevitable,” said Gonzo Art Gallery Owner Edward Stross. “Someone will be killed out here.”

Stross had a front-row seat to a Roseville safety problem.

“It is a dangerous situation,” Stross said.

Stross’s art gallery is located where MDOT spent $65 million to improve Gratiot Avenue, traffic flow and build new corners to add a compliant.

One of those new corners is in front of Stross’s gallery.

“I love it,” Stross said. “It gives us artists more opportunity to be creative out here. On Friday nights we come out here, I bring out art supplies for locals to use for free, and I am worried about their safety now.”

Stross’s doorbell camera, seen in the video player above, shows you the safety concern as more prominent corners mean a tighter turn for trucks and tractor-trailers that must come up and over those new corner sidewalks.

We flew Drone 4 to show you where the curb was before it was extended.

The aerial view shows tire treads on the extended sidewalk from trailers that cannot make the turn.

Now, Stross is sounding the alarm on the safety issue.

“This needs to be a no turn for trucks,” Stross said. “There’s plenty of other ways that they can access this area. They can go down 12 Mile to Utica Road. This just isn’t going to be safe.”

The issue was brought to the attention of MDOT Wednesday. Looking for solutions, they say that truck traffic should not be making those turns.

MDOT wants trucks to travel down 12 Mile Road to access Utica Road. To ensure drivers of the change, MDOT will be placing signs saying “Semi-trucks are prohibited.”