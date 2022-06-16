DTE Energy: Thousands without power in SE Michigan due to storms, heat

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT – Dangerous heat and severe weather in Southeast Michigan has knocked out power to thousands in the region.

DTE Energy reported about 11,000 customers without power in their service area as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, with 175 crews in the field. The biggest outages are in Western Oakland County into Livingston County, and into the Thumb area.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm