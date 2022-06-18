Prosecutor: Dearborn wrestling coach faces child porn charges after soliciting photos from student

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn Divine Child wrestling coach is facing multiple charges after police said he solicited sexual photos from a 15-year-old boy.

Brandon Phillip Fenzel, 24, of White Lake Township is accused of asking a student member of the wrestling team to send pornographic images of himself in exchange for marijuana.

Dearborn police arrested Fenzel on Wednesday (June 15). He has been charged with four counts of child sexually abusive activity and four counts of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime.

He is expected to be arraigned on Saturday (June 18) at 12 p.m. in the 19th District Court before Judge Mark Sommers.

Read: More local crime coverage