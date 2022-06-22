Want to combat summer ‘heat wave’? Walk the Detroit Riverfront and learn about Motortown Revue tours

DETROIT – The historic Motown Museum announced Wednesday that its newest installation to honor the record label’s 60th anniversary of the Motortown Revue is open to the public.

The newest installation is known as the Motown Mile, an outdoor art installation that’s placed along the Detroit Riverfront. The museum partnered with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to pay respects to the many greats who were groomed for the music industry through Berry Gordy’s label.

Eight art installations will be exhibited along the Detroit River. They will provide context to music lovers on the realities of life on the road for Motown musicians, behind-the-scene preparations in Detroit, the magic these musicians created on stage, and images of the Fox Theatre during the Motortown Revue era.

Each installation will have a QR code that can be scanned to learn more about the music history being made in Detroit.

Motortown Revue Installation Board (Motown Museum)

“This year, we’re celebrating the ‘Motortown Revue,’ which was one of the most culturally impactful ways that Motown bridged the racial divide through music,” said Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry. “This is reflective of Motown Museum’s commitment to bring cultural experiences to our community in new and inspiring ways. Thank you to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for serving as the perfect space to welcome Detroiters and our visitors.”

Some of the artists who were part of the Motortown Revue tours were Little Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Martha & The Vandellas, Four Tops, The Supremes, Mary Wells, The Marvelettes, and The Contours.

