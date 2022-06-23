77º

Local News

25-year-old man killed by shooter in black SUV, Detroit police say

Officials seek information about fatal shooting

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Mark Twain Street, Tyler Avenue, Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Deadly Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Crime, Crime, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit Police, Detroit's West Side
A black SUV involved in a June 6, 2022, fatal shooting on Detroit's west side. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police said a 25-year-old man was killed by someone who fired shots from a black SUV.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. June 6 in the area of Mark Twain Street and Tyler Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

The 25-year-old man was driving a red Dodge Durango when shots were fired from a black SUV, officials said. The man was struck by gunfire and died from his injuries, police said.

Officials released this information Thursday (June 23) and asked for the public’s help. Anyone who recognizes the black SUV or has information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email