25-year-old man killed by shooter in black SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 25-year-old man was killed by someone who fired shots from a black SUV.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. June 6 in the area of Mark Twain Street and Tyler Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

The 25-year-old man was driving a red Dodge Durango when shots were fired from a black SUV, officials said. The man was struck by gunfire and died from his injuries, police said.

Officials released this information Thursday (June 23) and asked for the public’s help. Anyone who recognizes the black SUV or has information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.