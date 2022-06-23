Morning 4: Trial for accused Oxford High School shooter pushed back several months -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Judge moves back trial date for suspected Oxford shooter to January 2023

The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared in court Thursday morning for a monthly hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail while he awaits trial -- of which the date has been pushed back several months.

Read more here.

How 1 man and his getaway driver pulled off 15 bank robberies in 5 states -- 6 in Michigan

Officials broke down, in detail, how they say one man used napkin notes, one-minute in-and-outs, and a getaway driver to pull off 15 different bank robberies across five states, including at six branches in Michigan.

Read the report here.

Don’t be basic: 22 off-the-beaten-path Michigan attractions to check out

ClickOnDetroit’s Morgan Russ reports: I am often asked as a Detroit local what there is to do around here, by out-of-towners or neighbors that don’t get out much.

Common answers (my answers are anything but common) might include the Detroit Zoo, the DIA, Belle Isle, or the Riverwalk, and while all are fantastic and very entertaining answers, I like to give suggestions that are a little bit more like me: odd, weird, quirky, funny, or obscure perhaps.

Not only do I try to give different suggestions, but I love to get people out of the Downtown area to explore what our state has to offer. Below you’ll find a bucket list of places to visit around the state that are not your run-of-the-mill spots. You may have never heard of these places, some were new to me as well. Happy touristing!

See a list of attractions here.

Illinois renames Asian Carp to seem more appealing: What this means for Michigan, our Great Lakes

Asian Carp is getting a new name in the state of Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday held a virtual event with Chopped champion Brian Jupiter of Frontier and Ina Mae Tavern. The idea behind the rebrand? To help restore waterways in the Great Lakes and encourage fish lovers to cook up the fish.

Learn more here.