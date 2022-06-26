Church in Detroit hosts free gas giveaway

It seems like everyone is struggling with skyrocketing gas prices and inflation. It’s something Daisy Bryant knows all too well.

“But you know me and my family are hanging in there,” Bryant said.

Thankfully, she and others on Saturday got $20 dollars worth of gas free of charge, thanks to Pastor Steven Herrod and Bethel Baptist Church East.

“In light of the rising gas prices, inflation and all this going on in the country. I felt it was the responsibility of the church to always be visible and always respond,” Herrod said.

Responding is probably putting it lightly. The church provided over $2,000 dollars worth of gas to the people on Saturday morning, along with water, fruit and juice.

Willie Jackson was one of those people extremely pleased with the service the church is providing to the community and the prayers that follow.

“You know everyone needs a helping hand with the way things are today,” Jackson said.

And Bryant feels the exact same way.

“I think it’s a blessing to the city, community, everybody,” she said.

This is actually the second gas giveaway for the church. But each and every week it’s doing some type of outreach in a variety of ways.