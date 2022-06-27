Pregnant woman killed in hit and run in Southfield; baby still alive

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A pregnant woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in a Southfield parking lot on Sunday afternoon in a hit and run incident.

Southfield police said officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to Country Court Apartments on Greenfield Road near I-696 around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon after a woman was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she died.

The baby is still alive but was listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot but was found by officers shortly after in the area of Lincoln Road and Greenfield Road.

The victim’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

