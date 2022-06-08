Southfield man charged with attacking 2 women days apart at DTW parking garage

ROMULUS, Mich – A 32-year-old Southfield man has been charged in connection with another assault at Detroit Metro Airport.

On Monday, Raymond Anthony Jackson Jr. was charged with aggravated indecent exposure and kidnapping in a case involving a woman from Ohio. On Wednesday, officials announced additional charges in connection with the assault of a 34-year-old woman from Westland.

According to a news release, around 7:30 a.m. on May 17 Jackson startled a Westland woman as she was parked in her car at the Detroit Metro Airport’s Big Blue Deck parking garage. The release states that Jackson Jr. grabbed the 34-year-old woman’s hair and threw her to the ground. Officials state that Jackson slammed the woman’s head several times on the concrete floor before assaulting her. The woman fought back and screamed. The release states that Jackson eventually fled from the area.

Below are the current charges Jackson Jr. is facing from both incidents:

One count of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm

Two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

One count of aggravated indecent exposure

One count of kidnapping

A frightening incident happened inside one of the parking garages at Detroit Metro Airport where police say Raymond Anthony Jackson Junior tried to rape a woman, and they believe he didn't stop there.

Arraignment details

Jackson’s attorney waived the formal reading during Wednesday’s arraignment, and Jackson stood mute to the charges.

Prosecutors argued Jackson is a flight risk and a danger to the community. She said he has an “extensive criminal record,” including a pending misdemeanor domestic violence case out of Southfield, a pending case for stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent out of Kalamazoo County, and a pending felony receiving/concealing a stolen motor vehicle case out of Wayne County.

He had a 2021 misdemeanor stalking case, and on Tuesday (June 7), charges were recommended for a misdemeanor domestic violence and misdemeanor stalking case, according to the prosecutor.

“That case, Your Honor, occurred just nine hours prior to the present case,” Prosecutor Carley Kocks said. “Mr. Jackson is also charged before this court with a count of kidnapping and aggravated indecent exposure due to another incident at Metro Airport on May 14, 2022.”

She said he has a history of failing to appear for court.

“I think that Mr. Jackson is a danger to the community,” Kocks said. “Not to be overly dramatic, or anything, but he’s a menace to society and women everywhere.”

Kocks said three women have personal protection orders against Jackson.

“My client stands resolute that he is innocent of these charges,” Attorney Joshua Kaplan said. “He is employed in Romulus. He has a 9-year-old son. I understand the prosecutor’s point of view, however, we request a low cash bond on this incident and we have no objection to a GPS tether to provide comfort to the community and any concerns that you may have.”

Magistrate Alan Hindman set bond at $150,000 cash/surety. Jackson can only be released on a GPS tether and isn’t allowed to go near DTW or have direct or indirect contact with the victim.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 15.