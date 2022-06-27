Child stable, driver released after pregnant woman killed in Southfield hit-and-run crash

The scene of a June 26, 2022, hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Southfield apartment complex.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A child involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant mother in Southfield is stable, and the driver has been released, police said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday (June 26) in the parking lot of the Country Court Apartments on Greenfield Road near I-696, according to authorities.

Officials said a pregnant woman and her child were taken to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The woman later died from her injuries, according to police.

The baby was originally listed in critical condition, but the child’s status has since been upgraded to stable, authorities said.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot but was found shortly afterward in the area of Lincoln and Greenfield roads.

The driver was interviewed by detectives and released, according to police.

“This incident is possibly in connection with another, which remains under investigation,” Monday’s release says.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 and reference case number 22-21053.