69º

Local News

Driver hits sisters on Dearborn’s west side, flees scene

Officials expect children to make a full recovery

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Hit-And-Run, Dearborn, Pontiac Grand Prix, Crime Stoppers, Telegraph Road, Ross Street, Banner Street, Metro Detroit, Michigan, Dearborn Hit-And-Run, Dearborn Police, Local, News, Local News
Dearborn police are on the lookout Tuesday night for a man who took off after running down two young sisters. They were rushed to Children’s Hospital, and police now have pictures of the car and the man who hit them.

DEARBORN, Mich.Dearborn police are on the lookout Tuesday night for a man who took off after running down two young sisters.

They were rushed to Children’s Hospital, and police now have pictures of the car and the man who hit them.

There’s a surveillance video of two young sisters trying to cross Ross Street near Banner Street on Dearborn’s west side Sunday (June 26) when the driver of a white Pontiac Grand Prix hits them both.

Speedy driver hits 2 children in Dearborn (Dearborn Police Department)
Speedy driver hits 2 children in Dearborn (Dearborn Police Department)

The driver momentarily stops, moves the girls from the roadway, and takes off, officials say.

Officials say the man did not call 911 for help.

Speedy driver hits 2 children in Dearborn (Dearborn Police Department)

Luckily, both of the children are expected to make a full recovery after being rushed to Children’s Hospital.

Read: Speeding driver in Pontiac Grand Prix hits 2 Dearborn children, flees scene

Police say the man was driving way too fast for a residential street, and a temporary license tag appears in the upper left corner of the rear window.

Anyone with information, please contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240. You may also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter