Driver hits sisters on Dearborn’s west side, flees scene

They were rushed to Children’s Hospital, and police now have pictures of the car and the man who hit them.

There’s a surveillance video of two young sisters trying to cross Ross Street near Banner Street on Dearborn’s west side Sunday (June 26) when the driver of a white Pontiac Grand Prix hits them both.

Speedy driver hits 2 children in Dearborn (Dearborn Police Department)

The driver momentarily stops, moves the girls from the roadway, and takes off, officials say.

Officials say the man did not call 911 for help.

Luckily, both of the children are expected to make a full recovery after being rushed to Children’s Hospital.

Police say the man was driving way too fast for a residential street, and a temporary license tag appears in the upper left corner of the rear window.

Anyone with information, please contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240. You may also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.