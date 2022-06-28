Speedy driver in Pontiac Grand Prix hits 2 Dearborn children, flees scene

DEARBORN, Mich. – On Sunday, two children were injured after a car hit them and fled the scene.

Home surveillance cameras caught a white Pontiac Grand Prix speeding down Ross Street in Dearborn. According to police, the vehicle struck two children attempting to cross the street. Officials say that the driver of the Grand Prix got out of his vehicle to move the children from the middle of the road before driving off.

Dearborn police say that when officials arrived at the scene, they immediately provided emergency aid to the children and transported them to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit. The two children are expected to make a full recovery.

Police describe the driver as a thin-build male wearing sunglasses. According to a news release from Dearborn police, the vehicle seemed to have a temporary license tag in the upper left corner of the rear window.

Speedy driver hits 2 children in Dearborn (Dearborn Police Department)

“We have seen far too often how reckless driving can have deadly consequences. Luckily, that was not the result of this situation,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a news release. “I urge the driver to do the right thing and come forward, otherwise we will use every tool at our disposal to identify and apprehend this individual.”

Anyone with information, please contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240. You may also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.