Ice cream truck serves Detroit Police Department amid battle over armor

DETROIT – There’s a new reaction to a story we brought you about police officers wearing body armor in public places.

One local ice cream shop asked officers to ditch the gear when they stopped for a scoop. Some people say the armor makes them uncomfortable.

The whole debate inspired a very different reaction from one young man winning many friends within the Detroit Police Department.

The young man has been getting some sweet reactions from the police as he took his ice cream truck out to serve the men and women in blue.

Roger Berro’s ice cream truck is called Street Scoops.

“I loaded up on superman (ice cream) to give back to the superheroes,” said Berro.

He hit the streets for one sweet job where he won’t make one dime.

“It kind of upset me a little bit,” Berro said. “At the end of the day, we are all human.”

Berro saw where the owner of Cold Truth Ice Cream, Tim Mahoney, said police in body armor were not welcome and would not be served at his ice cream shop on Cass Avenue in Detroit.

“Cops, especially in Detroit, are out here working and running,” Berro said.

Berro has a family full of men and women that knows what it’s like to wear body armor, including himself.

“My brothers are in law enforcement,” Berro said. “My brother-in-law is in law enforcement; I worked at the district court over in Eastpoint for a while, so I know all about wearing a bulletproof vest.”

Because of the brotherhood, he took his ice cream to the men and women in blue and body armor.

“I was like, ‘you know what, let me head down to Detroit and give back to all of these officers wearing a vest because it’s hot outside, and they’ll love a scoop of ice cream,’” Berro said.

Every officer told Local 4 they got the message that they were not welcome at the Cold Truth shop. Officers were alerting other officers out on patrol that they were welcome at Berro’s ice cream truck at the 9th Precinct

Berro said the response he’s been getting from the police is pretty sweet.

Berro said what he did Friday (June 30) night was not a response to Cold Truth, but instead, he just wanted to thank officers for all that they do.