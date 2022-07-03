Salute to America returns to Greenfield Village

Tickets were sold out Saturday and are again on Sunday.

There’s a lot of fun to be had this weekend at Greenfield Village for the Annual Salute to America. For the 30th year, The Henry Ford and Detroit Symphony Orchestra continues the Fourth of July tradition.

“Music was always a part of the Fourth, whether it be the local town band that came out and played on the bandstand or, you know, an old fashioned drum and Fife or something like that,” said Jim Johnson, director of Greenfield Village. “So we’re bringing all that together here, traditional foods in the backdrop of these wonderful historic buildings.”

Carlene Bills and her husband make it point to bring their daughters to Salute to America year after year, and said it’s more than just a family tradition.

“We’ve been coming here for 14 years, since this one was a little baby,” Bills said. “It’s guaranteed to make sure that our kids understand, not only their heritage, but the roots of our country.”

Ad

Then, there’s people who are experiencing the event for the very first time this weekend. The McFarlands drove to Greenfield Village from Toledo with some friends from Chicago.

“In the past, we’ve been to Christmas events here, which was pretty cool. So we thought we’d try the fireworks and Fourth of July event and see how it works out,” said Dan McFarland.

He said if they enjoy themselves this year they may start a new tradition and add to some of their most precious memories at Greenfield Village.

“We spent our honeymoon here so it’s kind of a neat for us to be here,” McFarland said.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday night are sold out.