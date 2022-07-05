‘We’re tired of the senseless violence’: Detroit police investigating weekend shootings

Detroit Police Chief James White provided an update after another violent weekend across the city. Seen in the video player above is a video from Saturday night in the area of Bagley and Rosa Parks.

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James White provided an update after another violent weekend across the city.

That’s where a DoorDash delivery driver was shot and killed inside an apartment complex.

White says there is zero-tolerance for these types of violence.

“We’re going to make sure those who victimize our community, who are pulling triggers, are taken into custody,” said White.

Detroit police need your help identifying the people seen in the video player above after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in downtown Detroit.

DPD needs your help ID’ing these people, after a 19 year old was killed downtown. The Chief says two groups of people got into a fight, and someone opened fire into the crowd. Police are looking for this Gray 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee w/ Michigan Plate Number: EMK8237 @Local4News pic.twitter.com/JLTwcyPCJH — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) July 5, 2022

Police say the man seen in the middle in the video player is considered armed and dangerous.

“Inexplicably, guns were pulled, and one person fired shots into the crowd, striking and fatally wounding a victim,” White said. “It’s my understanding that another person was shot in the ankle.”

Police are looking for a gray 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Hours before that murder, on Saturday (July 2) evening, a DoorDash driver in Corktown was shot and killed.

“Three people inside were inside a vehicle when they saw a man with a ski mask starting toward them and started shooting sadly, he was fatally shot,” White said.

Last week, seen in the video player above, is a video of a man shooting into a home on Detroit’s west side that went viral.

That man was arrested.

White says we all play a role in ending gun violence.

“We’re tired of the senseless violence,” White said. “We saw what happened at the parade (in Illinois). We saw what happened in Philly. It’s just senseless gun violence around the country right now, and we got to get a handle on it, and we got to get these streets under control in the right way.”

To the shooting involving the 19-year-old, Police are looking for a gray 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Michigan license plate EMK8273. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.