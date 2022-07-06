2 in custody, 1 on loose after break-in, SUV theft, fiery crash in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people are in custody and one person is still on the loose after a break-in and vehicle theft sparked a police chase that ended in a fiery crash in Washtenaw County, officials said.

Deputies said three people broke into a home Tuesday (July 5) in the 200 block of Wiltshire Drive in Superior Township. They stole the homeowner’s SUV and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The SUV crashed nearly head-on with a woman who was driving on Ford Boulevard in Ypsilanti Township, police said. The collision caused the SUV to immediately catch fire, officials said.

Witnesses told police that three people got out of the SUV on their own and tried to run away. Two of them were arrested, but one person escaped, according to officials.

Police are still searching for that third person.

Everyone survived the crash, but the woman whose car was struck suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The two people who were arrested -- a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old -- were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.