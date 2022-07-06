2 women steal Michigan State Police recruiting tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night

Two women stealing the Michigan State Police recruiting booth tent on July 4, 2022, in Traverse City.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women went to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stole the department’s tent, officials said.

MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, and the department also set up a recruiting booth on Union Street near Garland Street, according to authorities.

At 12:27 a.m. Monday (July 4), two women went to the booth and stole the recruiting tent, state police said. They were caught on video walking away with it. You can watch that video footage below.

Troopers are reviewing the footage and collecting more video from downtown businesses, they said.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.

State police said they’re working hard to recruit new members and to diversify their ranks. They said they will continue to recruit on Union Street as weather permits.