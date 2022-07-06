72º

Crash leads to 2 shot, 1 killed in Detroit

Officials say Dodge Challenger and Dodge SUV got into a wreck, then an argument broke out

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A car crash turned into a gun battle on Detroit’s west side, with one man killed, and another rushed to the hospital. It happened Tuesday evening near Greenfield Road and West Outer Drive.

You can see the wreckage in the video player above as two cars were in a heap of twisted metal with a third with minor damage in comparison.

Police told Local 4 that the information is evolving, but this is what we’ve been told so far.

Officials say the Dodge Challenger and the Dodge SUV got into a wreck, then an argument broke out.

Three men in one of the vehicles took off running, followed by two in the other vehicle.

The group makes it two blocks and then rounds the corner where shell casings mark the ground.

Police said the two groups of men started exchanging gunfire, killing one person and sending another to the hospital.

Neighbors who don’t want to be on camera say police took at least one man into custody who was found hiding down the street.

Local 4 is waiting for more details from the Detroit Police Department.

