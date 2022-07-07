Clinton Township man wins $100,000 after buying Powerball ticket at CVS

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township man won $100,000 after buying a Powerball ticket at CVS and using the same numbers he’s been playing for years.

Donald Hinkle, 78, matched the four white balls and the Powerball -- 02, 10, 35, 44, 46, PB: 4 -- from the June 6 drawing, which earned him a $50,000 prize. His money was doubled because of the Power Play.

Hinkle bought the ticket at the CVS pharmacy at 36540 Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

“Every week I play a special set of numbers that I’ve been playing for years, along with a set of Easy Pick numbers,” Hinkle said. “When I checked the winning numbers the morning after the drawing, I realized I’d matched several of them. I misread the winning amount and thought I’d won $1,000. I took my ticket to a lottery office to claim it, and couldn’t believe it when they told me I’d won $100,000.”

HInkle claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters and plans to save the money.

“Winning is a great feeling and is going to make life easier,” he said. “I’m glad my special set of numbers finally paid off.”

The Powerball jackpot was last won June 29, when a ticket purchased in Vermont won the $365 million. The current jackpot is $48 million.