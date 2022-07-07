Detroit police officer, suspect die after shooting on city’s west side, officials say

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer and a suspect died Wednesday after a shooting on the city’s west side, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side.

The officer was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital to be treated, but he ultimately died from gunshot injuries.

Detroit Police Chief James White spoke to the media about the police shooting that took place on the city’s west side.

“Detroit police officers responded from the 2nd Precinct to a 911 call for a subject who was firing shots indiscriminately at the location that they arrived at on Joy Road and Marlowe Street at approximately 7:30 p.m.,” said White. “The officers arrived within minutes, around 7:32 p.m. The officer, upon his arrival, immediately took fire from the subject, who was armed with a Draco Assault Rifle. Sadly the officer was struck and succumbed to his injuries. His partner was able to return fire, and the subject was fatally struck as well.”

Ad

White continued.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform our department and our community that we lost one of our heroes today,” White said. “It’s a very sad and tragic event, and I just ask that we respect the fact that this is an active investigation. Family members still need to be notified, so there’s much information that we cannot share with you right now other than that it was a five-year veteran in the department that comes from a long history of law enforcement officers. His father is a recently retired officer from this department as well. We lost a hero today. The department and the city is grieving. I will tell you that the officers are heartbroken, and they are constantly doing exactly what this community needs and what we want them to do, and that’s put their lives on the line and work very hard for this city and for this department day in and day out.”

A Detroit police officer and a suspect died Wednesday after a shooting on the city’s west side, officials said. The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side.

The officer’s name has not been released, but he was a five-year veteran who had family ties to the Detroit Police Department as his father recently retired.

Ad