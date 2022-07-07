Fallen Detroit officer followed his father into police work: ‘Simply loved his family’

Officer Loren Courts died in the line of duty Thursday night after five years on the job. He followed his father into police work, and tonight Local 4 spoke to retired officer Larry Courts.

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was shot and killed Wednesday.

Officer Loren Courts, 40, was fatally shot around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday (July 6) in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street on the city’s west side.

The gunman has been identified as Ehmani Mack Davis, 19. He was killed by Detroit officers who returned fire.

Courts, a father of two, had been on the job for five years and was the son of a retired Detroit police officer.

His father, Larry Courts, spent 32 years in the Detroit police department. When he heard his son had been shot, he rushed to the hospital.

Loren Courts worked much of his adult life at Costco, but couldn’t resist the pull of police work.

Detroit police officer Loren Courts was fatally shot while responding to a scene on July 6, 2022. Photo provided by Kristine Courts. (Kristine Courts)

“What we told me was it’s something he always wanted to do. He wanted to follow in my footsteps. I didn’t encourage him, I didn’t discourage him -- but when he decided to do it I supported him,” Larry Courts said.

In five years, Loren Courts worked his way up to the dayside special operations unit. With that position comes a lot of overtime. Which he worked last night. He had volunteered to stay on after regular hours.

“A decent fella, simply loved his family, his mom -- they had such a special relationship. Very professional, just a good guy,” Larry Courts said.

His father said he was more than just a great police officer.

“Right at the present time, I’m not mournful. I’m thankful for him and his service to the city. I’m sure it may take a couple of days or so for it all to sink in. But, right now I’m trying to concentrate on his kids, my grandkids, the family, the wife,” Larry Courts said.

Detroit police officer Loren Courts was fatally shot while responding to a scene on July 6, 2022. He is pictured here with his wife Kristine Courts. Photo provided by Kristine Courts. (Kristine Courts)