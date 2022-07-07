82º

Local News

Live stream: Detroit police provide update after officer killed in line of duty

Loren Courts shot, killed in shooting on Detroit’s west side

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit Police Department, DPD, James White, Detroit Police Officer, Loren Courts
Detroit police are providing an update after an officer was killed Wednesday in the line of duty.

DETROIT – Detroit police are providing an update after an officer was killed Wednesday in the line of duty.

You can watch live in the stream above.

The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side. The officer was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital to be treated, but he ultimately died from gunshot injuries.

The officer has been identified as Loren Courts, authorities confirmed Thursday. He is survived by his wife, Kristine Courts, and his 15-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter.

Update: Wife of killed Detroit officer: ‘He loved being a police officer. But he also loved being a dad’

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email