Live stream: Detroit police provide update after officer killed in line of duty

DETROIT – Detroit police are providing an update after an officer was killed Wednesday in the line of duty.

The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side. The officer was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital to be treated, but he ultimately died from gunshot injuries.

The officer has been identified as Loren Courts, authorities confirmed Thursday. He is survived by his wife, Kristine Courts, and his 15-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter.

