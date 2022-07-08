Morning 4: US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg moves permanent residence to Michigan -- and more top stories

FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, May 16, 2022, as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

US Transportation Secretary Buttigieg makes his next move -- to Michigan

The United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, has officially changed his residency from Indiana to our mitten state, where he plans to vote this fall.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation spoke to Politico about the move. The source says that the decision to move from Indiana was for family reasons, as Buttigieg’s husband’s family lives in Traverse City.

Worker dies in accident at Gerber Products plant in Fremont

A worker died in an accident Thursday at a Gerber Products Co. plant in Western Michigan, parent company Nestle said. The employee was reportedly working on repairs to a production line when the accident occurred around 2 p.m.

Dearborn man headbutts 1 officer, assaults 2 others during traffic stop, police say; 4 arrested

A Dearborn man headbutted an officer, causing a concussion, and then assaulted two more officers during a traffic stop before he and three other people were arrested, authorities said.

Carlos Santana spotted in Rochester after collapsing on stage during performance

After collapsing on stage from heat exhaustion at Pine Knob Tuesday night, reps for Carlos Santana said he would recover fully.

Santana and his wife were checking out the shops when an eagle-eyed fan spotted him and stopped to say hello.

